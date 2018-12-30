First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Strong weather system set to move through over the next 24 hours with rain, wind and a threat of heavy showers and storms with damaging wind gusts. Rain will become heavier and more widespread as it moves in from the south this evening and overnight. Temps this evening will dip a few degrees to about 40° or so….but will then begin to gradually climb overnight as warmer and more humid air moves in. By Monday morning heavy showers will be widespread…with ponding and runoff a definite possibility. The Storm Prediction Center has finally spread their ‘slight risk’ north into KY and TN for tomorrow…and the feeling is that this area may eventually be expanded westward a little bit more. Despite meager instability (temp, dew point) there will be very strong shear and strong winds aloft…so even heavy showers could create damaging wind gusts. And if models are correct in creating a squall line over the Bootheel, KY and TN….a few isolated tornadoes could spin up as well. Rain is still expected to lift off to the northeast by late afternoon or evening, however…so NYE night will be dry…with temps falling from the low 40s into the 30s.