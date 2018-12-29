2-year-old Yemeni boy whose mom sued US to see him has died

In this December 2018 photo released by the Council on American Islamic Relations, Sacramento Valley, Shaima Swileh, of Yemen, holds her dying 2-year-old son Abdullah Hassan at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, Calif. The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday, Dec. 28 that Abdullah died at the Oakland hospital, where his father Ali Hassan brought him in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder. Swileh, who is not an American citizen, sued the Trump administration to let her into the country to be with the ailing boy. (Council on American Islamic Relations, Sacramento Valley via AP) (AP)