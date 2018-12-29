Pets at risk for running away during NYE fireworks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - New Year’s Eve is upon us and that means people celebrate. While others celebrate, their pets might get scared in the event of fireworks.
We spoke with Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Director of Development Jennifer Sokolowski said they have a lot of lost animals that are brought to the humane society due to loud noises such as fireworks.
"Make sure your animals are safe inside if there are any loud noises that's going to happen like on July 4th and January 1st, anytime there are fireworks," Sokolowski said. "Anything like that going on outside, make sure you keep your animals indoors."
Sokolowski said that dogs have wondered off during fireworks and go missing. She said about 300 pets are found and returned back to their home through the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri because of the microchips implanted in them.
Sokolowski said the microchips are a must to keep track of your furry loved one in case they ever go missing. She urges every pet should get one.
"It can determine whether your animal makes it home or not," Sokolowski said. "If you microchip your animal, we scan it and if your address and number is up-to-date, we can give you a call right away. If not, sometimes they can sit here for days and if you don't think about calling us, it may not ever make it home."
Sokolowski said if your pet does get lost, you can file a lost pet report on www.semopets.org. Staff at the humane society check the site daily to see if they have any of the reported lost pets.
"As a matter of fact, today we just had an animal that has been gone a year and it got reunited with it's owner today!" Sokolowski added.
Sokolowski urges to microchip your pet. She said your local veterinarian should be able to help with implanting the chip.
