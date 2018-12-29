First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A wet NYE day is expected with rain and maybe some embedded thunder. Still not certain about the exact track of surface features Monday…but there could be a wide range in daytime temps if the low moves right over us..with highs ranging from the 40s near Farmington to the 60s in Union City. But the main feature will be heavy rain…some of our models are showing inches of rainfall with this so some sort of flood advisories and watches may be needed. Note that some rivers are already pretty high. But timing still indicates that the rain will be moving out by Monday night…so that NYE night should be dry and cool...before the colder air blows in from the northwest on Tuesday. Beyond that….still watching a potential upper low on Thursday but more models are now washing that system out well to our south.