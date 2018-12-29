First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’ve got another 24 hours of dry weather before things turn very wet Sunday night into Monday. Tonight into early Sunday will continue with the mix of clouds and stars/sun; overnight lows will be in the 20s with some areas of frost. Sunday will start with some sunshine, but clouds will be increasing south to north during the afternoon. With light southerly winds, afternoon highs should climb into the 40s. Rain will begin to creep in from the south around sunset or a bit afternoon….spreading from the Bootheel and NW Tennessee to cover the entire area after midnight.
Two potential issues for Monday are heavy rains and strong thunderstorms. Our precip models are indicating about 1 to 3 inches of rain…not excessive overall but with saturated ground most of it will run off quickly. Currently SPC does not have us in a severe storm threat area, due to limited instability, but there will be strong winds aloft and lots of shear, so this will have to be watched closely. Best chance of some stronger storms looks to be in the southeastern half of the region e.g. Bootheel, TN, KY and Southeast IL. In terms of NYE night…it still looks like the rain will be moving out by Monday evening…leaving behind a dry (or rain-free) but cloudy and cool night…with temps falling from the 40s into the 30s.
Behind the NYE rain system we’ll have 3 or 4 days of colder but mainly dry weather to start the new year. One system we’re watching is a southwestern storm that should stay just to our south…but one scenario still lifts northeast into the Heartland on Thursday. If that happens we would get some rain and snow…but right now it looks like it should stay south of Memphis.
12/29 5 pm
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.