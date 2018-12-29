First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Two potential issues for Monday are heavy rains and strong thunderstorms. Our precip models are indicating about 1 to 3 inches of rain…not excessive overall but with saturated ground most of it will run off quickly. Currently SPC does not have us in a severe storm threat area, due to limited instability, but there will be strong winds aloft and lots of shear, so this will have to be watched closely. Best chance of some stronger storms looks to be in the southeastern half of the region e.g. Bootheel, TN, KY and Southeast IL. In terms of NYE night…it still looks like the rain will be moving out by Monday evening…leaving behind a dry (or rain-free) but cloudy and cool night…with temps falling from the 40s into the 30s.