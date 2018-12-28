What you need to know Dec. 28

What you need to know Dec. 28
Sunset in the Heartland (Source: cNews)
By Jasmine Adams | December 28, 2018 at 4:18 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 4:18 AM

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Dec. 28.

First Alert Forecast

Brian Alworth says rain showers linger along the eastern edge of the region this morning.

They’ll be pushing out soon as colder and drier westerly winds arrive behind a cold front.

Be ready for a cooler and breezy day even as clouds push out and sunshine takes over. Highs today will range from near 40 north to the upper 40s south.

Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with daybreak lows Saturday morning well down into the 20s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A surveillance video shows a man abandoning a dog along a roadside.

New Yorkers experienced an unexpected light show in the sky Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.