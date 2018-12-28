Steele man arrested after reportedly sending explicit material to a child

A Steele, Missouri man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and felony involving a child. (Source: Vinelink)
By James Long | December 27, 2018 at 7:01 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 7:01 PM

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A Steele, Missouri man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and felony involving a child.

Police got information in December 2018 that a man was sending sexually explicit material to a child.

After an investigation involving the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, a report was filed with the prosecuting attorney.

A warrant was issued for William Arthur Mayberry, 31, of Steele.

He was arrested in Caruthersville, Mo.

Mayberry was taken to the Pemiscot Co. Jail on $100,000 bond.

