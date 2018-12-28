Shutdown solution seems unlikely before Dems take House

Park Police Horse Mounted Patrol Unit Officer Baum, who is working without pay due to the government shutdown, puts Monty into a horse trailer at the end of their day, across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Washington, during a partial government shutdown. President Donald Trump has vowed to hold the line on his budget demand, telling reporters during his visit to Iraq Wednesday that he'll do "whatever it takes" to get money for border security. The White House and congressional Democrats have been talking but to little effect. Washington area national parks will remain open during the partial government shutdown, but without visitor center services. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP)