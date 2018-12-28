Shoppers make returns, use gift cards, keep shopping post Christmas

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Odds are, not everything you found under your tree this Christmas is going to stay in your home very long. Thousands of gifts are being returned all across the Heartland 2 days after Christmas.
However, just because the holiday is over, doesn’t mean the shopping is.
According to the National Retail Federation, 68 percent of shoppers will continue shopping after Christmas.
This includes people making returns, getting the last of the Christmas deals, and using the credit on gift cards they got.
Kelvin Meadows, the general manager of the Carbondale Best Buy, said they’ve had a post Christmas uptick in business over last couple days, though they haven’t seen a significant number of returns.
“The first few days after Christmas, we had that what you call, ‘initial rush,’ for the couple people that do returns early," he said. "But we really have people coming in trying to get those gifts that they didn’t get themselves or for a loved one they wished they got a gift for.”
A trend he said he is noticing - which happens yearly - is a greater number of people making purchases with gift cards. Over the past two days, he estimates around 15 percent of all sales have been completed with them.
“Especially the kids," he said. “You know, maybe Grandma bought their grandson a gift card or someone bought their friends kid a gift card. You see a lot of those people in and out.”
According to the National Retail Federation, two thirds of shoppers prefer a gift card over other kinds of gifts.
Meadows said people tend to keep coming in to use them until around mid January.
