Police seeking suspect in Paducah robbery

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a convenience store on Thursday, Dec. 27.
Police were called just after 6 p.m. to the E-Z Shop at 2008 Bridge St. An employee said a man walked in, showed a handgun and demanded money, then left with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5′7″ to 5′10″ tall with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
