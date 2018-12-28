Police: Don’t put injured wildlife in your car

BETHALTO, IL (KFVS) - Police in an Illinois town north of St. Louis are reminding people to not put injured wildlife in their cars.
It all started with a Christmas miracle...sort of.
Police posted on Facebook about a young driver who was traveling through Bethalto on Christmas day and noticed a squirrel that appeared injured and helpless.
The driver decided to pick up the squirrel and drive to get help.
That’s when the miracle happened. The squirrel perked up and, scared, ran around the car’s interior before hiding in the underside of the car’s dash.
The driver called 911 and with the help of Bethalto police and Bethalto firefighters, the squirrel was coaxed from the car.
“It was last seen running to freedom, with no apparent limitations.”
Police said the moral of the story: please don’t put injured wildlife in your car. It usually doesn’t go as intended.
