Pemiscot Co. man arrested for burglary

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A Steele, Missouri man is facing second degree burglary charges.
Kevin Downs, 34, was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Pemiscot County Jail with a $5,000 cash only bond.
The incident happned on Dec. 26.
According to the Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, Downs was identified as a suspect after a resident on Washington Street reported a man standing on his carport when he returned home.
The resident identified Downs as the suspect.
Downs reportedly then ran from the house before being arrested.
