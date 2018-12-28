Police investigating stabbing in Carbondale that left one injured

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is investigating an incident where an individual was stabbed on Thursday, Dec. 27.
According to police, a fight that evolved into a stabbing occurred on the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at 4:07 p.m.
Officers found one individual with non-life threatening stab wounds.
The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
The investigation revealed the victim was involved in a dispute with multiple individuals during the time of the stabbing.
None of the involved parties were affiliated with Southern Illinois University.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.