Nicholas Jain sworn in as Dunklin Co. Prosecutor

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - Nicholas Jain was sworn in as Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney on Thursday, Dec. 27 at the Justice Center.
Jain takes office on January 1, 2019.
Supporters joined Jain during the ceremony presided over by the Honorable Robert Mayer, Presiding Circuit Judge of the 35th Judicial Circuit.
He plans to focus on violent crime and the repeat offenders who prey on Dunklin County’s citizens.
Jain defeated incumbent Prosecuting Attorney Jeff McCormick in the August Republican Primary by earning more than 59% of the vote.
