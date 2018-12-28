New year brings new laws to IL

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Senator Dale Fowler released a week in review on Dec. 28.
Fowler explained that when Jan. 1 253 new laws will be coming to the state.
Several laws regarding the opioid crisis will go into affect. One law requires licensed prescribes of controlled substances to complete three hours of continuing education on how to safely prescribe those substances.
Another will allow greater access to emergency opioid addiction treatment. The law stops insurance companies from requiring prior notification for inpatient and outpatient substance-use-disorder treatment.
The last law on the opioid crises provides a firm foundation to enhance and support efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders.
Fowler also touched on transportation safety laws that will be changing. Beginning Jan. 1 children under two must be secured in a rear-facing child-restraint system unless they weigh more than 40 pounds or are 40 inches or taller. Backup lights on a motor vehicle must emit white or amber light without glare under a new law starting in the new year.
The last law affects hunters and those who follow hunting, fishing and trapping laws. The law will allow hunters to wear blaze pink instead of traditional orange.
