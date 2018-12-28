McCracken Co. officials find overturned vehicle, 1 person taken to hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Early in the morning on Friday, Dec. 28 around 2:17 a.m. deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they saw an overturned vehicle on Cairo Rd.
After investigating, deputies said they learned 37-year-old Felicia McDonald of Kevil, Ky was driving her 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix heading north.
Deputies said, her vehicle dropped off the right side of the roadway, she overcorrected and crossed the roadway striking a utility pole and overturning in a field.
McDonald had to be extracted from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, West McCracken Fire Department, and Vanzant’s towing.
