Mainly dry weekend ahead, but colder

Skies will continue to clear out and temperatures will drop quickly tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s tonight. Saturday will be chilly, but mainly sunny. Highs Saturday will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Widespread rain moves back into the Heartland Sunday evening and overnight. The rain will make for a very soggy last day of 2018. Good news...the rain moves out in time for your late night plans on Monday. We will ring in 2019 with dry conditions and temps in the mid 30s around midnight.