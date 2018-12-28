ISP investigating deadly head-on crash in Johnson Co.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a crash killed one person in Johnson County, Illinois on Thursday afternoon, December 27.
It happened on Interstate 24 at mile marker 17 at 4:15 p.m.
Preliminary reports show a car was eastbound went through the median to the westbound lanes and collided with a minivan. The car then came to a rest in the treeline.
The out-of-state driver of the car died at an area hospital. A passenger was not injured. Their names are being withheld at this time pending family notification.
The driver and three passengers in the van were treated on scene by EMS and released.
The investigation into the crash continues.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.