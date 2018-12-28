Get a free Frosty a day for all of 2019 for just $2

(WTOL) - Wendy’s fans, be ready for the Frosty deal of a lifetime - or at least the deal of the year.
Wendy’s is currently selling a Frosty Key Tag, which would allow customers to receive a free Jr. Frosty a day for all of 2019.
The $2 key tag will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted himself.
The foundation has been helping children find their forever families since 1992.
Wendy’s bills the promotion as “a year of Frosty and a lifetime of love.”
You can get your key tag at your nearest Wendy’s location from now until Jan. 31.
