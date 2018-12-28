First Alert: Rainy morning, cold front moving in

(KFVS) - Don’t forget your umbrella!
Brian Alworth says rain showers linger along the eastern edge of the region near the Tennessee River early this morning.
It will be pushing out soon as colder and drier westerly winds arrive behind a cold front.
Although it has been quite mild, overnight it will end up as a much cooler and breezy day even as clouds push out and sunshine takes over.
Highs today will range from near 40 north to the upper 40s south.
Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with daybreak lows Saturday morning well down into the 20s.
