First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

The upcoming weekend is looking mostly quiet and cool, though our next weather system will be knocking on the door by Sunday evening. An upper low developing in the far southwest today will lift into the middle of the country by next Monday (NYE). The low’s path has shifted a bit farther south….so forecast models are a bit slower lifting it into our area. If this trend holds, we should get by with a mainly dry Sunday, with rain moving in Sunday night or early Monday morning from southwest to northeast. Current indications are that we could get some pretty heavy rains on Monday….but rain should be ending west to east by Monday evening and NYE night. Colder air blows in from the northwest by Tuesday and Wednesday….but latest model runs are a bit less aggressive with the cold air during this period. Watching next Thursday for another upper low to move just to our south…so stay tuned.