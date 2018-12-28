End-of-the-year tax tips

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - As 2018 comes to a close, there are a few things you can do before January 1st to save yourself time and money when you file taxes in 2019.
“We have a lot of deductible expenses that we can take this year, so already you’re likely to see a decrease in your tax, but this can just help it a little bit further,” said Carly Bowles, CPA and Owner of SEMO CPA Company.
Here’s what Bowles recommends to do before January 1, 2019:
- Donate money to charities and nonprofit organizations
- Purchase big assets like computers or cars, if you own a business. You can write-off up to $1 million on depreciation for these assets.
- Pay year end bonuses
For the expecting moms out there, “Have your baby. If you’re pregnant and you’re about to pop, go ahead and do your walks and do what you can to deliver the baby by December 31st,” said Bowles. If you do that, you’ll get a $2,000 child credit.
“A lot of people take their tax refund and they go on vacation or they buy a new car or do different things,” said Bowles.
So, if you plan to budget for 2019, Bowles said it’s a good idea to meet with an accountant to know what you’ll owe or get back.
“Tax time is trying for a lot of people. But you’ve paid money into the government, you may have paid too much. That’s your money. You can get a refund out of it, but you can also owe,” said Bowles.
She also advised to organize your financial documents and be prepared for tax season, because there are big changes coming next year.
