1-year-old girl dies, 5 others injured in crash on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve Co.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A child died and five others were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County on Wednesday, December 26.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander was going northbound at the 153 mile marker when it traveled off the right side of the road and hit a rock bluff.
A one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five others, including a five-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, another one-year-old girl, a 35-year-old woman and the 26-year-old male drive were injured.
The driver and five-year-old girl were seriously injured, with the girl airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.
All six people in the vehicle were from Arkansas.
The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department and Ste. Genevieve County coroner.
