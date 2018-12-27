Thailand's deputy PM found innocent in luxury watch scandal

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan raises his hand to shade his eyes from the sun while wearing a luxury watch and diamond ring during an official ceremony at the Government House. Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission has declared Prawit innocent of failing to declare his assets in a case that sparked a scandal when he was spotted wearing a number of luxury watches that he would not easily be able to afford on his government salary. (AP Photo/Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn, File) (Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn)