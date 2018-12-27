Police investigating shots fired incident in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) - The Mt Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to an altercation involving shots fired on Thursday, Dec. 27.
According to police, they responded to the Wendy’s Restaurant at 3917 Broadway at 1:27 p.m. for a report of two subjects in a physical altercation.
It was reported one of the subjects involved had shot a handgun.
An officer arrived on scene and stopped a suspect vehicle.
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrived to assist.
The subjects have been transported to the Mt. Vernon Police Department.
No one was injured as a result of this incident. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still interviewing those involved.
Charges are pending.
