Sheriff: Man wanted for stealing reptile rock shelter by stuffing it in his pants

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A man is wanted for taking a reptile rock shelter from a pet store and it was caught on video.
According to Sheriff Bennie Vick, the theft happened at Dee’s Pet’s located on Route 37 in Marion, Illinois.
A man is seen on surveillance video putting a large plastic reptile rock shelter into his pants before leaving the store.
If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.