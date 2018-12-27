Sheriff: Man wanted for stealing reptile rock shelter by stuffing it in his pants

By Amber Ruch | December 27, 2018 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 3:39 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A man is wanted for taking a reptile rock shelter from a pet store and it was caught on video.

According to Sheriff Bennie Vick, the theft happened at Dee’s Pet’s located on Route 37 in Marion, Illinois.

A man is seen on surveillance video putting a large plastic reptile rock shelter into his pants before leaving the store.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

