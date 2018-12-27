6 sentenced to prison in Union Co., IL

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - Six southern Illinoisans have been sentenced to prison time for various crimes.
According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds the following people will serve time in the Illinois Department of Corrections:
Matthew Paul Wettig, 28, of Anna, Ill. was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was arrested in September 2018 following an investigation conducted by the Anna Police Department. The Union County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Jonathan Scott Cruse 33, of Anna, Ill. was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine charge. He was was arrested in July 2018 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office - Union County Drug Task Force.
Joshua Brent Baker, 34, of Anna, Ill. was sentenced to six years after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was arrested in September 2018 following an investigation conducted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Anna Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police and Cobden Police assisted in the investigation. Baker was sentenced as a Class X offender based upon prior criminal history.
Bethany M. Hurt, 24, of Carbondale, Ill. was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine charge. She was arrested following a traffic stop conducted by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies in July 2017.
Tanesa R. Taylor, 23, of Carbondale, Ill. was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to identity theft. She was was arrested in February 2018 following an investigation conducted by the Anna Police Department which showed that she used a stolen debit card at an Anna business in October 2017.
Robert Wayne Roach, 36, of Anna, Ill. was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to retail theft. He was charged after an investigation by the Anna Police Department which showed that he took merchandise from two different Anna businesses in May and June of 2018.
