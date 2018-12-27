Semi vs. Fed-Ex van crash under investigation in Benton, KY

BENTON, KY (KFVS) - Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a Fed-Ex van on Wednesday, Dec. 26 around 9:45 a.m.
According to police, the semi was going north on US Hwy 641 when it collided with the Fed-Ex van.
The driver of the van, Tyler Swoope, of Benton was transported to Marshall County Hospital and then later to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN by Air Evac for injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
Benton Police was assisted by Marshall County Sheriff;s Office, Marshall Co. EMS, Air Evac, Benton Fire Department, KSP Commercial Veh. Enforcement, and Green’s Wrecker.
The intersection was closed for about 2 hours.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.