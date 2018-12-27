Ready to ditch the Christmas tree? Bring it here.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The post-Christmas clean up has begun and several locations in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri are now taking one of the messiest decorations your real Christmas tree.
Our first instinct might be to throw it away but Christmas trees and even wrapping paper can be recycled. Most disposal methods are free and doing it the right way helps the environment.
The City of Cape Girardeau is taking trees at roped off area at Hawthorne and East Rodney Drive on the West side of Arena park.
Evergreen trees are also being accepted at the City of Jackson recycling center.
“You don’t want to hang on to your Christmas tree too long," said Kent Peetz, the public works director for the City of Jackson. “They are going to dry out. They are going to be combustible and so we give people a place to bring them.”
Peetz says pine trees can become a fire hazard if you keep them in your house for too long.
"When you bring your trees to recycle them you don't want to leave any tinsel, garland, lights, or anything plastic on them,” Peetz said. “Take all the decorations off the trees because they are going to be recycled and reused in a natural way."
Peetz says drop off areas keep Christmas trees out of landfills and help put them to good use.
“We’ve had Boy Scouts use them for erosion control projects down in the city park,” Peetz said. “We’ve also had other citizens use them in their ponds for fish habitat, for quail cover, rabbit cover, along fence rows and that sort of thing to. Last couple of years we haven’t had any left. People come and get them.”
Haley Morgan says her family mainly uses artificial trees because she likes how easy they are to setup and tear down.
“Well with an artificial tree ours is in three different steps," Morgan said. “All you do is put them on top of each other and plug them in so we keep it up for a while because all you need to do it put in a box. With a real tree you have to sweep up, you have to take the water, you have to find a place to dispose of it, and it may be hard to get out of the house as well.”
To order a $5 curbside pick up your Christmas tree, Cape Girardeau residents can call the Public Works Department and schedule it for Wednesday January 9, Jan. 23 or the 30th.
Peetz says the free drop off locations in both Cape and Jackson will stay open until the end of January 2019.
“After the month of January our sanitation department will pick them up on the regular yard waste route during the first full week of February,” Peetz said.
