Rain ends this evening and colder air pushes into the area

Drier and colder weather will push into the area tonight. Lows will dip into the 40s across most of the area. Friday will be dry, but cooler. Highs on Friday afternoon will only be in the upper 40s for much of the area. The weekend is looking even colder. Much of the weekend will be dry, but rain chances return Sunday evening and especially Sunday night into Monday. More widespread rain is expected, but it looks like the wet weather will come to an end as we ring in 2019.