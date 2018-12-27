New sports-related concussion protocol

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The American Academy of Pediatrics has released newly suggested protocol to follow for sport-related concussions.
The new data – based on research – suggests children may be able to get back to basic physical activity and screen time sooner than previously believed.
“Previously believed (and still believed by a lot of general practitioners) is if a child gets a concussion, they should be put in bubble wrap and not have any activity, not have any screen time,” says Dr. Yogesh Pai, a sports concussion specialist with Christus Health.
Dr. Pai believes the most important part about the new research is to educate the community.
“I think people need to realize CT scans do cause radiation and children have developing brains, so we don’t need kids to keep getting CT scans if they’re not necessary.”
He hopes that educating parents on the best way to help their children will lead to less unnecessary CT scans and less frustration for both child and parent with allowing activity and screen time.
“If you’ve seen one concussion, you’ve seen one concussion,” says Dr. Pai. “Each concussion is very different. Keeping that in mind, children come from different walks of life and different sports. Having a cookbook recipe for each concussion does not serve the problem well and leads to kids not getting appropriate advice that is individualized.”
He also hopes the new protocol will cause children to report concussions more quickly due to a reduced fear of missing out on all their favorite activities.
To read the full update from the AAP, click here.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.