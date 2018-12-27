McCracken Co., KY Jailer submits resignation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County, Kentucky Jailer Tonya Ray has submitted her resignation.
According to David Knight, Ray submitted her letter of resignation last week.
Knight will take over that position when Ray’s resignation goes into effect on midnight on December 28.
In 2017 Ray was appointed as the Jailer at the McCracken County Jail.
Ray was indicted in a perjury case in 2017 involving possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act.
