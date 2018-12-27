Instagram briefly changes, people freak out

(RNN/CNN) – Instagram has some explaining to do.
The social media site accidentally rolled out a larger-than-expected test run of a new way for users to view their feeds.
People kind of freaked out.
Normally, users just scroll down through posts of people they follow.
But with the tested format, you had to swipe and tap through your feed.
The unexpected change quickly trended on twitter with users voicing their displeasure - #instagramupdate.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri jumped into the fray.
“Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated,” he said responding to someone who said he had the “new Instagram horizontal scroll interface.”
Everyone can take a deep breath now, Instagram is back to normal and all is right with the universe.
What about the test? Based on social media’s response, Instagram might want to go back to the drawing board.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network and CNN. All rights reserved.