First Alert: Wind and rain moving in

(KFVS) - We are in for a wet and windy Thursday as a deep upper system moves northeast toward the Great Lakes.
Brian Alworth says rain is likely through the day and into early tonight when it will begin to dry out from west to east.
The warm section of this storm will be here by this afternoon so we could actually have a bit of sunshine and more scattered shower/thunderstorm sort of weather.
A few thunderstorms look possible this afternoon and evening with a low severe threat.
Winds will be quite strong today out of the south…gusting to over 35 and 40mph at times, and wind advisories have been issued for much of the area.
