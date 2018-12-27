First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

We are in for a wet and windy Thursday as a deep upper system now near Oklahoma moves northeast toward the Great Lakes. Periods of rain are likely thru the day and into early tonight…when it will begin to dry out from west to east. It looks like we’ll get into the warm sector of this storm by this afternoon…so we could actually have a tiny bit of sunshine and more scattered shower/thunderstorm sort of weather. The severe threat looks low but a few thunderstorms look possible this afternoon and evening. Winds will be quite strong today out of the south…gusting to over 35 and 40mph at times, and wind advisories have been issued for much of the area.