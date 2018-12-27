First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

We are in for a wet and windy Thursday as a deep upper system now near Oklahoma moves northeast toward the Great Lakes. Periods of rain are likely thru the day and into early tonight…when it will begin to dry out from west to east. It looks like we’ll get into the warm sector of this storm by this afternoon…so we could actually have a tiny bit of sunshine and more scattered shower/thunderstorm sort of weather. The severe threat looks low but a few thunderstorms look possible this afternoon and evening. Winds will be quite strong today out of the south…gusting to over 35 and 40mph at times, and wind advisories have been issued for much of the area.
We’ll start to dry out and cool down overnight and into the first part of the weekend. Unfortunately, another strong upper system is on track for late Sunday into Monday of next week…with another round of rainfall…possibly heavy at times. It does look as though the rain will be moving out by NYE night, however…although we’re still quite a long ways out so some tweaks may be needed. In other news….a sharp cold front is outlooked for the middle of next week….and it looks like some of the coldest air of the season will be blowing in from the northwest by about Wednesday and Thursday. Overall….longer range models are showing a trend back to a colder pattern in January, after a relatively mild December.
