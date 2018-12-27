Don’t let the trash on your curb tip crooks off to what’s inside

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Local officials are warning people to be cautious about what trash they put on the curb because burglaries tend to ramp up during the holidays.
FBI statistics show that there are more than 1.5 million burglaries each year. Law enforcement officials said those numbers ramp up as the holiday season winds down.
“This is a holiday time. Burglaries are increasing," sat Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with Lawton, Okla. police. "People are going out and getting opportunity crimes.”
Police say thieves use trash to target people. When they spot empty boxes on the curb, it gives them an idea of what items are inside.
“If you get a new shotgun or a new big screen TV, try to hide the box or haul it off because if you’re advertising everything you got for Christmas,” said Rankin County, Miss. Sheriff Bryan Bailey.
To protect yourself and your property, officials suggest turning tags inside out, breaking down boxes, concealing costly gifts and staggering the box supply.
“Maybe put two or three boxes out today, put two or three boxes out next trash pickup day, whatever the case may be. Don’t put everything out at once," said Jenkins.
Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency officials recommend leaving lights on and said be careful not to share too much on social media. Another suggestion is to save serial numbers because if something does happen, that information can help you. They also recommend always reporting what you see and hear.
If you live in Cincinnati, Covington, Ky., or Newport, Ky. and your trash day falls on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, your trash pickup may be delayed by 24 hours. Check your city’s schedule online for more details.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.