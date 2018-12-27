Crashes block east, westbound lanes of I-24 near TN River Bridge work zone

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Several crashes on Interstate 24 near a workzone at the 30 mile maker is snarling traffic both east and westbound on Thursday afternoon, December 27.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is near the Tennessee River Bridge work zone.
Westbound traffic is blocked around the 32 mile marker just east of the Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange. The suggested detour is at Exit 40 along US 62 Westbound to return to I-24 at Calvert City Exit 27.
Eastbound traffic is blocked near the Exit 27 Interchange. Eastbound traffic is backed up through the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange to about the 23 mile marker. The suggested detour for traffic traveling between Paducah and Nashville is to take I-69 South to US 68 eastbound, then follow US 68 through LBL to return to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 65.
Traffic is expected to be backed up for several hours.
