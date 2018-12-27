Crashes block east, westbound lanes of I-24 near TN River Bridge work zone

Eastbound traffic is blocked near the Exit 27 Interchange. Eastbound traffic is backed up through the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange to about the 23 mile marker. The suggested detour for traffic traveling between Paducah and Nashville is to take I-69 South to US 68 eastbound, then follow US 68 through LBL to return to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 65.