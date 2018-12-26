Your Wednesday Evening Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing cloudy skies across the area with mild temperatures for this time of the year. There have been a few very light showers across the area at times, but areas will likely remain dry through the early evening hours. A storm system will bring showers and possible storms to the area overnight towards tomorrow morning. Temperatures will remain steady or slowly rise in the lower 50s in most areas tonight.
Wednesday will start off with showers and storms. We will likely see a break in the coverage during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
