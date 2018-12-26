Your Christmas Night Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Merry Christmas Heartland. We will see clear skies for the first part of the evening. This will allow for temperatures to fall off into the middle 30s by Midnight. Clouds will begin to increase late from south to north. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s far north to middle 30s south.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild for this time of the year. Most areas will be dry however, there is a slight chance of rain in our southern counties. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.