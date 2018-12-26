19-year-old St. Louis woman dies in Washington Co., MO RTV crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Missouri woman has died following a utility vehicle crash in Washington County, Missouri.
It happened on December 26 at 12:15 a.m.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Molly McDermott, 19, of St. Louis, Mo. was an occupant on the vehicle when the driver lost control on private property before it overturned.
McDermott died at the scene on Mill Stone Drive north of Still Creek Pass.
The male 19-year-old driver from Montgomery, Alabama received minor injuries.
