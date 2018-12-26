107-year-old NY man is the oldest working barber in the world

WINDSOR, NY (WCBS/CNN) - In a small New York State hamlet east of Binghamton, a barber is helping his clients look their best for the holidays.
But this isn't just any barber, he's officially the oldest working barber in the world.
At 107, he's been cutting hair for nearly a full century.
Anthony Mancinelli is in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest barber in the world.
So how does it feel?
“I don’t know, I am just happy I am still a barber,” said Mancinelli.
He still works full time, putting in 40 hours a week.
His advice for living so long?
“Well I advise a lot of people not to quit working. Keep busy. Some retire too soon and they get old fast,” said Mancinelli.
Mancinelli started cutting hair at age 11, 96 years ago.
“I wanted to help out in the family,” he explained.
He went on to have a family of his own and he was married for 69 years.
He says he goes to the cemetery every day before he goes to work.
Mr. Mancinelli has no plans to slow down.
He says he'll keep going to keep the younger generation looking sharp.
Mancinelli turns 108 in March.
