107-year-old man called oldest working barber in the world

NEW WINDSOR, NY (CBS) - He’s called the oldest working barber in the world and he continued to make sure his clients looked and felt their best this holiday season.
In a small town in Upstate New York, the oldest resident was still at work.
“How old am? One-hundred-seven. One-oh-seven.”
Anthony Mancinelli is in the Guinness Book of World Records.
When asked what it feels like to be the oldest barber in the world, he said, “I don’t know, I am just happy I am still a barber.”
Mancinelli is a full-time barber still putting in 40 hours a week.
He offered this advice for anyone want to know how to live to be his age.
“Well, I advise a lot of people not to quit working,” he said. “Keep busy. Some retire too soon and they get old fast.”
Ninety-six years ago, Mancinelli started cutting hair at the age of 11.
“I wanted to help out in the family.”
He went on to have a family of his own. He was married for 69 years.
“I miss her,” he said. “I go to the cemetery every day before I go to work.”
His son Bob is 85.
“He is in better shape than I am,” Bob Mancinelli said. “He is still going. Still working five days a week. I retired when I was 81.”
Anthony Mancinelli has no plans to slow down. He said he’ll keep going to keep the younger generation looking sharp.
Copyright 2018 CBS. All rights reserved.