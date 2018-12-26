107-year-old man called oldest working barber in the world

Anthony Mancinelli, 107, is in the Guinness Book of World Records. (Source: CBS)
NEW WINDSOR, NY (CBS) - He’s called the oldest working barber in the world and he continued to make sure his clients looked and felt their best this holiday season.

In a small town in Upstate New York, the oldest resident was still at work.

“How old am? One-hundred-seven. One-oh-seven.”

Anthony Mancinelli is in the Guinness Book of World Records.

When asked what it feels like to be the oldest barber in the world, he said, “I don’t know, I am just happy I am still a barber.”

Mancinelli is a full-time barber still putting in 40 hours a week.

He offered this advice for anyone want to know how to live to be his age.

“Well, I advise a lot of people not to quit working,” he said. “Keep busy. Some retire too soon and they get old fast.”

Ninety-six years ago, Mancinelli started cutting hair at the age of 11.

“I wanted to help out in the family.”

He went on to have a family of his own. He was married for 69 years.

“I miss her,” he said. “I go to the cemetery every day before I go to work.”

His son Bob is 85.

“He is in better shape than I am,” Bob Mancinelli said. “He is still going. Still working five days a week. I retired when I was 81.”

Anthony Mancinelli has no plans to slow down. He said he’ll keep going to keep the younger generation looking sharp.

