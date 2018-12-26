What you need to know Dec. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Wednesday, Dec. 26.
The day after Christmas is going to be a mild one.
Today will be mostly cloudy and mild for this time of the year.
Most areas will be dry however, there is a slight chance of rain in our southern counties.
Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.
An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody early on Christmas day.
The Student Santas charity made it possible for hundreds of kids in the Heartland to get a visit from Santa.
Santa’s little helpers were out in force Christmas Eve.
A Pennsylvania boy got a special surprise thanks to the efforts of a local fire department.
A Kentucky man faces charges of assault and fleeing or evading police after an argument that ended in ham throwing.
Dec. 26 marks National Candy Cane Day.
