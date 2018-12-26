This dog and cat are best friends and they’re looking for a new home

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - For those of you old enough to remember Homeward Bound, this story may sound slightly similar.
A dog and cat, completely inseparable … trying to find their home.
Libby is a 5- or 6-year-old German shepherd and Gizmo is a 9-month-old kitten. The two are the best of friends and dependent on one another.
Myka Berkson noticed Libby on the side of a highway while bringing her daughter to school one morning. She pulled over at a nearby home.
“I stopped by the house and asked the woman if it was her dog. She said, “No. If you can catch it, you can have it,” Berkson says.
Shortly after noticing the dog, she noticed a small, starving kitten. The dog would not go anywhere near Myka, but as soon as the kitten approached; the dog followed.
For four months, Myka and her husband Andrew stopped by to feed the animals two times, daily. They still could not pet Libby.
After finally enlisting the help of a veterinarian, they were able to bring Libby and Gizmo to their home. Since then, they’ve gotten Gizmo spayed, both the animals up-to-date on their vaccinations and Libby is getting better at interacting with humans, as well as walking on a leash.
“She’s making gains every day,” Andrew says. “For four months we couldn’t pet her. Now, we’re petting her, she’s walking on a leash with us, she’s doing very well.”
Andrew and their daughter are both allergic to cats and the family already has multiple dogs, so they cannot keep the pair.
They are looking for the perfect home, where Libby and Gizmo can be together.
“She (Libby) would make somebody a wonderful dog and (Gizmo) a wonderful cat. It’s going to take some time. They need someone with a lot of patience, that can spend time with Libby inside the house and she can get used to them,” Andrew says. “I think she would continue to blossom.”
Gizmo is litter-trained and Libby is house-trained.
If you’re interested in adopting the pair, please email tylercatanddog@gmail.com.
