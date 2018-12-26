Stray dog born without a nose hopes to find forever home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL (WESH/CNN) - Workers with Florida’s animal services hope someone falls in love with Sniffles, a stray dog with crooked teeth and no nose, and gives him a home.
The 12-year-old Sniffles is a star among the dogs at the non-profit Poodle and Pooch Rescue, but so far, people haven’t been knocking down the door to adopt him.
Workers worry it’s the dogs looks, along with a deformity that causes some snorting, that have kept him at the shelter, so now, they’re spreading the word, hoping to get Sniffles a forever home.
"He's a healthy dog. He just looks a little funny,” said Michelle Wacker with Orange County Animal Services. "He's just a precious old man. Everybody… has fallen in love with him.”
Genesis Diaz, who’s been fostering Sniffles, says the dog is very laid-back and likes to snort.
Sniffles will be having some dental work in the coming weeks, so his grin won’t look the same, but Wacker is hoping someone can find it in their heart to give him a home.
Half the dogs at Poodle and Pooch Rescue are older, injured or dealing with a medical issue.
"Ninety percent of the time, we can fix these dogs," Wacker said. "When we see a special needs dog that we know we can help, we move to bring it in. Otherwise, it likely faces euthanasia."
If you’re interested in adopting Sniffles or helping the rescue, visit PoodleandPoochRescue.org.
