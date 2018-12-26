Stores still busy after Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau stores were busy with traffic the day after Christmas.
A lot of traffic kept to the west part of Cape Girardeau where the big box stores were located in the early part of the day.
The day after Christmas saw a lot of drivers out on the roads and in parking lots, whether they were returning items or still shopping for gifts.
The neighboring restaurants saw increased traffic as well.
We talked with employees at Chick-fil-A who said they had an extremely busy lunch. Employees there took orders outside as cars were lined up and backed up into the streets. Another worker was just strictkly out there to direct drivers to open parking spots and to help others manage their way out of those parking spots.
"It was very crazy!" Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A Marketing Director Kate Lawrence said. "This past week, really since Black Friday, it's just been extra busy around here. Luckily we have a great team and can keep up."
A Chick-fil-A manager there stated they usually serve 1,500 - 1,700 a day. However, he said they will easily surpass that total today, especially with out-of-towners passing through.
"With all the traveling, since we're right off the interstate, lot's of travelers going home and coming from here to their home, we've just been a little bit busier than usual," Lawrence said.
Small businesses in Downtown Cape Girardeau also saw some lingering Christmas shoppers as well.
Customers at Annie Laurie's said downtown shopping was slow going the first part of the day but then saw more and more come through the stores in the afternoon.
“It’s getting busier. People are out and about,” Jen Cecich of Jackson, Mo. said.
Cecich said she got some money for Christmas that she wanted to spend but also still had some shopping for others yet.
"It's after Christmas so you can find a lot of Christmas stuff that's on sale. I love Christmas so I found some things like that," Cecich stated. "I also have a birthday gift to buy for January."
Cecich said it's great to see people shopping at small businesses in Downtown Cape Girardeau, especially after the Christmas holiday.
“I think it’s really important to help out our local business people and what they contribute to the community and what they do for downtown in making sure that downtown continues to thrive,” Cecich added.
