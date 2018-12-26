The shipping rush doesn’t stop after Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - You’ve probably shipped out your Christmas gifts by now, but the rush hasn’t stopped for postal services.
The back room at The UPS Store in Cape Girardeau was full of packages stacked to the ceiling on December 26.
“We’ve actually been really busy," said UPS worker, Katelyn Lollas. "We’ve had a lot of returns already. Lots of people bringing back the gifts either that they want to exchange or bring back and get something different.”
Lollas said it’s not just return packages.
“We’re sending off a lot of packages,” said Lollas. “A lot of lost minute gifts too. Some people didn’t want to take on the line here in the store, so they’re waiting till after Christmas.”
There are a few things you can do to help quickly get through the line.
“We have a lot of Amazon returns that have the scan code on your phone,” said Lollas. “Have that pulled up, ready to go. A lot of times have your box taped closed. That helps.”
With all the returns and post-Christmas packages, "The capacity that we’ve taken on, it definitely has brought in a lot, Lollas added. “The delivery times are a little later on the ground service. But those next day airs or second day airs, those are definitely guaranteed.”
According to Lollas, the holiday shipping is crazier this year than last, and it won’t slow down until the new year.
"UPS drivers even were saying that it was record-breaking this year in the shipping industry,” said Lollas.
She is expecting an influx of people coming in on Friday, December 28 and recommends sending things our tonight or tomorrow.
