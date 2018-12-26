Report: Doctor diagnosed Trump with bone spurs to help him stay out of Vietnam, doctor’s children say

NEW YORK (CNN) - The children of a late New York podiatrist said their father diagnosed President Donald Trump with bone spurs decades ago to help Trump avoid having to fight in Vietnam, according to a report from the New York Times.
In 1968, Trump was 22 and had already received four deferments due to education.
He then got a fifth deferment on medical grounds due to the diagnosis of bone spurs in his feet.
Podiatrist Larry Braunstein died in 2007.
His daughters told the times their late father often told the story of giving trump the diagnosis so he could be exempt from military service. They say it was a “favor” to Trump’s father, Fred Trump, from whom he rented office space.
The New York Times found no documentation to corroborate the family's account.
The White House did not respond to questions about Trump’s service record.
