President Trump, first lady make surprise visit to troops in Iraq

(RNN) – President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump traveled overnight to Iraq to visit troops, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter.
It marks the first time the president has visited the war zone.
The president and first lady went to “visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” Sanders wrote.
They landed at Al Asad Air Base in western Anbar Province, once one of the deadliest regions during the Iraq War.
Trump had earlier done Christmas Day conference calls with U.S. military commanders around the globe, thanking troops from the Oval Office.
The visit comes as Trump has ordered a troop withdrawal from Syria and and potentially Afghanistan.
The president has not previously suggested the military presence in Iraq should be reevaluated, and according to the Associated Press said there were “no plans at all” to conduct a similar withdrawal from that country.
The surprise trip also comes as Trump will search for a new Defense Secretary, in the wake of James Mattis' resignation, which will take effect at the start of the new year.
The president has said the current deputy, Patrick Shanahan will serve as the acting defense secretary.
