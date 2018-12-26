One more mainly dry and mild day before widespread rain move into the area

Clouds will be on the increase from west to east through the day today. A few sprinkles possible, but most of the rain will hold off until overnight into Friday. Highs today will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures tonight will hold steady as clouds continue to increase and winds pick up. Gusty winds and widespread rain likely on Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible too. Colder weather arrives over the weekend with highs back in the lower 40s.